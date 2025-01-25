D.R. Horton’s (DHI) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7,120,170 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

