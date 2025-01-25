DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

NYSE FNB opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $14,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 772,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 780.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 316,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 278,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.