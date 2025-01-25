Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 196,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

