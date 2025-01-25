DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.58. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 36,372 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
