Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 368.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 159,473 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $35.98 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

