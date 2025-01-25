Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 90,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

