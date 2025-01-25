DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $183.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $184.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of -407.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,085.58. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,333 shares of company stock valued at $177,556,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.97.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

