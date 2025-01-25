DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $15.63. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 61,864 shares traded.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
