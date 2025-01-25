DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $15.63. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 61,864 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,851 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 85,958 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 235,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 83,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

