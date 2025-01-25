ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.72 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 64.15 ($0.80). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 64.82 ($0.81), with a volume of 11,225 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,240.75 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.72.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 15,500 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £11,470 ($14,321.39). 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

