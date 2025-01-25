Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

