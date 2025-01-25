Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,813.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,940.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,087.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

