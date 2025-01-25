Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FER. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FER shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

