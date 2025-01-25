Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares traded.
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
