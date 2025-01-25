First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

