Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.19 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.87). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.87), with a volume of 758,089 shares.

Foresight Solar Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £397.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 121.68.

Foresight Solar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Solar

About Foresight Solar

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 18,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £15,039.27 ($18,777.96). Also, insider Tony Roper bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £12,150 ($15,170.43). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

