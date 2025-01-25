Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

