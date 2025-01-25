Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in FOX by 3,551.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $49.07 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072 over the last 90 days. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

