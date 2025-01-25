FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 185.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FMAR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

