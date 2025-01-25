FY2025 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Increased by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.75.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CNX Resources by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,694 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

