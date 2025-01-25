FY2025 EPS Estimates for Iris Energy Lowered by Roth Capital

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Iris Energy Stock Up 8.5 %
Iris Energy stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Iris Energy has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
