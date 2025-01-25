Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 333.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

