Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Genpact by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Genpact by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 37,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,545.60. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $1,558,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

