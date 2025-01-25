Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $55,132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Halliburton by 22.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,130 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after buying an additional 871,789 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

