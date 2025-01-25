HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.5 %

FBIN opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.