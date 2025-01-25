HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 69.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 255,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.
Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma
In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 29,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $762,266.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,656,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,158,632.88. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,730 shares of company stock valued at $11,438,695. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %
NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $27.29.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- What is a Dividend King?
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.