HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 69.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 255,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 29,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $762,266.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,656,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,158,632.88. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,730 shares of company stock valued at $11,438,695. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.