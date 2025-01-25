HB Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $146.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.07. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.71 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

