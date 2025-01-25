HB Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

FMC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

