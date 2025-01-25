HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

