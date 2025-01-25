HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

