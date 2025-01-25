HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 928 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
NYSE:BURL opened at $291.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.87.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
