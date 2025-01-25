HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 928 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $291.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

