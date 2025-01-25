HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $141.18. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.