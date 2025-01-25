HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

