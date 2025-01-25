HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.97 ($0.09). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,487,503 shares.
HSS Hire Group Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.12 million, a PE ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
HSS ProService is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated. Wide range of building services, including hire, resale, materials, training and more
The Hire Services Company (“HSC”) formerly known as HSS Operations, which includes HSS Ireland, provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland through a nationwide network of Group companies and third-party suppliers.
