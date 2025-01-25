Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.15. Hypera shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,217 shares traded.

Hypera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

