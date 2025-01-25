ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

