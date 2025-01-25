Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,754.72. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,578. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

