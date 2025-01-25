Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:PJUN opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

