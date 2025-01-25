Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE IVR opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57,649 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

