Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.