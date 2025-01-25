Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.56. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter. Iochpe-Maxion had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iochpe-Maxion S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

