IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 285.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after buying an additional 198,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.7 %

IQVIA stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

