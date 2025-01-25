J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and traded as high as $44.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.44 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.