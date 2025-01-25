Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $2,960,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,026.25. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 393,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $28,391,461.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 560,507 shares in the company, valued at $40,451,790.19. This represents a 41.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,923 shares of company stock worth $76,381,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

