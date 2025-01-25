Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $55.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATY. Stephens upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $157,873. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $2,114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,973.24. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 160,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

