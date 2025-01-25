Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 184.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kenvue by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

