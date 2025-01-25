KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,409,000 after purchasing an additional 993,942 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042,060 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $92,413,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,364,000 after buying an additional 3,668,168 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

