KeyCorp Weighs in on Steel Dynamics FY2025 Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $8.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.