Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day moving average is $225.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $170.90 and a 12-month high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

