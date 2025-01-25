Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $18,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.89.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $432.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

