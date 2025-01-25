KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $25.33. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 22,340 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 39.77%. On average, research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.